Nawazuddin Siddiqui features in Jar app's latest IPL spot

Conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital, the fintech app's new ad recreates a scene from the web show 'Sacred Games'.
Bengaluru-based savings and investment app Jar has released its third Indian Premier League (IPL) ad. This one spoofs a famous scene from Netflix's thriller series 'Sacred Games'. The one-minute-long ad features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recreating the role of 'Ganesh Gaitonde', who played the role of a gangster in the series.
Earlier ads of the campaign spoofed iconic scenes of famous Bollywood baddies like Nana Patekar and Prakash Raj. These ads have been conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital. Jar is the official partner of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The latest ad has garnered more than one million views on YouTube.
The brand has asked users to convert their savings into gold. While Jar is currently using digital gold that is backed by physical gold of the same amount, as its financial instrument, it aims to broaden its offerings and explore additional investment avenues to expand its user base.
According to the brand, the app has amassed over four million users, 99 per cent of whom are investing in any asset class for the first time.