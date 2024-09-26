Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in BigCash's 'Bade Kaam Ka Khel' campaign

Green Giraffe Media launches a dynamic TV campaign for BigCash, featuring renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the celebrity brand endorser. With the tagline "Bade Kaam Ka Khel," the campaign underscores ambition, strategy, and skill.

BigCash, a leader in skill-based games, empowers users to turn their gaming ambitions into reality within a secure, enjoyable environment. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as the face of the campaign, reinforces the platform’s commitment to delivering simple, user-friendly gameplay in a safe, trusted space for its growing gaming community.

BigCash’s new campaign, "Bade Kaam Ka Khel," highlights that success is driven by skill, bold moves, and strategy. The campaign emphasises BigCash’s multi-game offerings, showcasing how skill-based games provide real money opportunities. The main ad film presents a fresh take: "To achieve something big in life, you don’t need Blood and sweat; you need to play skill-based games on BigCash and win Big."

The first TVC, "Khoon-Pasina," features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a patient, who switches his role as a doctor. His charismatic performance strikes the right balance of humor and relatability.

Ritesh Bhatnagar, managing director, Green Giraffe Media said, "Partnering with BigCash to launch this TVC featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui marks a key moment for Green Giraffe Media. BigCash embodies trust and skill, and Nawazuddin’s presence amplifies that message. We’re excited to bring this dynamic campaign to life, deepening connections with our audience while pushing the boundaries of media innovation."

Ankur Singh, CEO, BigCash, commented, "Partnering with a Green Giraffe media is not just about enhancing our brand; it's about leveraging innovative ideas and strategic insights to connect with our audience in meaningful ways to drive deeper engagements. Together, we can transform visions into reality, driving growth and engagement in today’s dynamic landscape."