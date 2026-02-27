Nayara Energy introduces new ‘Naye India ka Nayara’ campaign

Nayara Energy has unveiled a new television commercial titled ‘Naye India ka Nayara’. The film focuses on the company’s presence in daily transport and logistics, and positions the brand within the broader narrative of India’s growth.

The TVC features scenes of early morning commutes, long-distance trucking, work across varied terrains and different professions. The narrative is built around the idea of uninterrupted movement, supported by a rap-led soundtrack.

The campaign marks a shift in communication from product-led messaging to a broader brand narrative centred on reliability and continuity. It will be rolled out across multiple platforms as the company continues to expand its retail network.