Nazara subsidiary acquires majority stake in UK marketing agency Space & Time

Datawrkz, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has acquired a 100% stake in Space & Time, an independent growth marketing agency with offices across the UK for approximately GBP 4.8 million (Rs. 52.3 crores) in cash and stock.

This acquisition is a key move in advancing Datawrkz’s growth ambitions across Europe and North America, positioning it as a scaled player in the global digital advertising market.

The collaboration brings together Space & Time's expertise in growth marketing, media, and technology with Datawrkz’s strengths in programmatic advertising technology and optimisation. This partnership will enable both companies to deliver impactful digital advertising solutions and drive further expansion, especially in the European and UK markets. Additionally, Space & Time will gain access to Datawrkz’s technology and products, improving their ability to deliver effective campaigns and capitalise on growth opportunities in Europe and North America.

Senthil Govindan, CEO and founder of Datawrkz, will join the Space & Time board. He noted, “We are embarking on an inorganic strategy to complement our strong independent growth, and Space & Time is an ideal partner. The cultural alignment and shared focus on delivering value for clients make this acquisition a perfect fit. We anticipate this collaboration will significantly boost growth for both companies, with Space & Time driving our expansion in Europe.”

Chris Jones, chief executive officer, Space & Time, adds: “The company was founded with very clear principles focussed around client success. I’m incredibly proud to say these are more intrinsic and fundamental to our values than ever. The challenge was to find an investor that shares this passion for client-centricity and that’s exactly what we’ve found in Datawrkz. As two fast-growing and specialist businesses, the potential between us made this the perfect match and the investment in key areas such as data and technology that this deal brings will help future-proof our clients’ business as we continue to grow. The deal represents an exciting new chapter in the Space & Time story as we partner with Datawrkz to bring new opportunities to clients. We’re excited for all that lies ahead.”