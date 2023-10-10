NBA debuts its 2023-24 season tip-off brand campaign 'Everyone’s Game'

It symbolises the power of basketball to bring people together, with the campaign appearing across more than 215 countries and territories.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) debuted its 2023-24 season tip-off brand campaign, “Everyone’s Game", which is now streaming across all @NBA social platforms and on the NBA App. Reigning Kia NBA MVP, Joel Embiid and four-time NBA star, Jayson Tatum headline a cast of NBA talent starring defending NBA Champions Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bradley Beal, De’Aaron Fox, and Zach LaVine, all putting in work as they prepare to help lead their teams all the way.
Each character shows off what they are bringing to the new season – working harder, moving faster, jumping higher – and poses a simple question to their doubters, “How You Like Me Now?”, which also serves as the soundtrack to the film. The campaign features cameos from four-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird and two-time FIFA World Cup Champion Alex Morgan, who share their approval for the players’ championship mindset with, "Now this, I like."
“Everyone’s Game” nods to the parity in the NBA on the heels of the league’s most competitive season ever. It also symbolises the power of basketball to bring people together, with the campaign appearing across more than 215 countries and territories. It also has rosters packed with star power and the Larry O’Brien Trophy for grabs.