NBA's Christmas day campaign brings back 2013 jingle hoops remix

The NBA today debuted its Christmas Day brand campaign, 'Jingle Hoops Regifted', an animated remix of the league’s popular 2013 Jingle Hoops commercial. 'Jingle Hoops Regifted' is now streaming across all NBA social media platforms and in the NBA App.

The new campaign opens with a familiar shot of five players practicing three-pointers to the tune of the Christmas classic 'Jingle Bells'. The cast, reimagined as animated action figures, includes three players also featured in the original 2013 ad, Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), now joined by Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

As the players put up shots, they are interrupted by Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), who all swoop in to play out a new melody. A toy figurine of ESPN’s Malika Andrews and a bobblehead of NBA on ABC’s Mike Breen also appear, providing commentary on the chaos.

'Jingle Hoops Regifted' was produced with translation and directed by Dave Scanlon, with live-action and animation by Passion Pictures. The campaign includes a 30-second ad, four 10-second vignettes, and will extend across out-of-home, digital, social, and audio platforms.