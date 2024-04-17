NBA's new campaign 'Playoff Mode. It’s a Thing' is voiced by comedian Chris Rock

The National Basketball Association (NBA), a global sports and media organisation has debuted its new campaign, Playoff Mode. It’s a Thing, which is now streaming across all NBA's social platforms and on the NBA App. The campaign premieres tonight on TNT during the 2024 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, which tips off with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 pm ET, followed by the Golden State Warriors visiting the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 pm ET, as each team competes to secure a spot in the 2024 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.