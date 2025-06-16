NBBL launches campaign for Bharat Connect showcasing trust and accessibility

NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched a new campaign to build trust and drive awareness among customers and billers for its bill payments platform, Bharat Connect.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign "Aap Humein Jaante Nahi, Par Maante Hain" highlights how Bharat Connect is used in everyday bill payments and financial transactions. The platform enables secure and easy payments for both recurring and one-time bills.

Bharat Connect is a platform for recurring and one-time payments, including utility bills, credit card bills, insurance premiums, and loan EMIs. It operates across fintech apps, bank apps, websites, and assisted channels to enable secure payments.

The nationwide campaign will be released in eleven languages and features actors Puneet Issar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, Chandan Roy, and Gopal Datt. It shows everyday use of Bharat Connect and the trust users place in it. The campaign will run across TV, digital, print, radio, and outdoor media.

Speaking about this campaign, Noopur Chaturvedi, MD and CEO, NBBL, said, "Bharat Connect stands as a trusted and inclusive digital infrastructure for bill payments that touches the lives of millions every single day. With this campaign, we aim to make our purpose visible and assure every Indian of ease, safety, and reliability when managing their essential payments. Through relatable instances in this campaign, we aim to reaffirm Bharat Connect’s role in enabling India’s digital future.”

“The insight driving this campaign stemmed from a simple truth: while Bharat Connect powers millions of daily bill payments, its name remains unfamiliar to most. This gap between utility and awareness became the foundation of our narrative — highlighting how a trusted service can be deeply embedded in people’s lives, yet remain invisible” said Gagandeep Bindra and Rahul Arcot, group creative directors, DDB Mudra Group.