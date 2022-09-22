Neeman’s partners with The Minimalist for its quirky, new campaign #PehnogeTohSamjhoge

Commenting on the campaign, Sahil Vaidya, co-founder, The Minimalist said, “Ever since our first meeting with Neeman’s, we were very excited with the idea of building one of India’s coolest shoe brands. We have embarked on that journey with the #PehnogeTohSamjhoge campaign, a quirky take on the emotions of a diehard sneakerhead. It was very exciting to build an unusual piece of communication and we’re all the more excited to up the ante with more inventive communication for the brand”