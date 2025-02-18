Neena Gupta talks French in Swiggy Dineout’s new spot for GIRF 2025

Swiggy is set to redefine dining experiences yet again with the return of its Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) 2025. From February 15 to April 13, food lovers across 40+ cities can enjoy a flat 50% discount on dining at over 15,000+ top restaurants. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card users can avail of an extra discount of 10%, making every meal an irresistible deal.

Advertisment

Following the success of GIRF 2024, where over 3.5 lakh diners saved approximately Rs 100 crore, this year’s edition is set to be even grander. GIRF 2025 will feature restaurant partners from previous editions including Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Gola Sizzlers, The Irish House, PopTates, Biergarten, and Antera Kitchen & Bar. Additionally, with an expanded network of renowned restaurant partners—such as Ironhill, Chai Point, Antera Kitchen & Bar, The Barbeque Times, Mannheim Craft Brewery, Mykos Craft Kitchen & Bar, Plan B, Up & Up Terrace, and many more.

Swiggy Dineout is also rolling out a marketing campaign featuring Neena Gupta as the face of the festival. The central theme for this year is all about “Deals so hip, everyone will flip”, or as we like to say, “Deals aisi chalti, ki sab maare palti.” The festival is set to change how people experience dining out, making it more fun, affordable, and adventurous!

This year, diners can look forward to: Crazzzy Deals of the Day – Limited-time offers on top-rated restaurants. Exclusive GIRF-Only Menus – Indulge in specially curated dishes available only during the festival. Complimentary Cocktails & Mocktails – Enjoy free drinks at select restaurants. Extended Happy Hours – Get more for less at your favorite bars and lounges.

From the bustling food hubs of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai to emerging culinary hotspots like Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Coimbatore, Ranchi, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Amritsar, Nashik, Pondicherry, Mysore, Vijayawada, and Varanasi, GIRF 2025 ensures that every foodie across India gets a slice of the action.



Speaking about the return of GIRF 2025, Swpanil Bajpai, vice president sales, Swiggy Dineout, shared, “We are thrilled to bring back the Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) this year. This event is a testament to our commitment to consistently meet the evolving needs of our customers. Over the years, our consumers have always managed to surprise us with their enthusiastic acceptance and impressive turnout during the festival, compelling us to continue delivering unique, budget-friendly, exploratory, and exceptional dining experiences. We are hoping for great customer participation in GIRF 2025.”