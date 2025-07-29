Neeraj Chopra leads Fixderma’s ‘Glow Like a Champion’ campaign

Fixderma, a dermat-backed skincare brand, unveils its latest campaign “Glow Like a Champion” for its newly introduced innovative skincare range ‘Tomaglow’. The new film features Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and highlights the idea of glowing through purpose, discipline, and inner strength.

The film shows Neeraj Chopra’s training routine alongside his skincare regimen using the Tomaglow Cleanser, Serum, and Cream. It compares the effort behind athletic training with the discipline of a regular skincare routine, emphasising that skin glow comes from consistency.

Tomaglow contains White Tomato Extract, which helps with antioxidants, brightening, and collagen support. The products are designed to improve skin tone, reduce pigmentation, and enhance glow. They also include Alpha Arbutin, Niacinamide, Vitamin C, and Licorice Extract.

“With Tomaglow, we are breaking away from the superficial glow narrative and rooting it in something deeper — discipline and skin health,” said Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and founder, Fixderma. “Glow Like a Champion is more than a tagline; it’s a belief that glow is an outcome of effort, not just aesthetics. Neeraj Chopra was the natural choice for this story — he represents resilience and authenticity in every frame.”

“With this campaign, we are proud to extend Tomaglow’s positioning beyond ingredients — into inspiration. This range speaks to modern consumers — those who seek clinically backed products and live by consistency. Partnering with Neeraj Chopra enables us to connect with audiences who value performance across every aspect of their lives.” said Anurag Mehrotra, director, Fixderma.

The campaign also features emerging javelin athletes Sahil Silwal and Rohit Yadav, bringing authenticity and relatability to the narrative.

Directed by Viewfindr Films, the campaign will be promoted across digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and Meta, with influencer and expert-led extensions. The brand also came on board as the official skincare sponsor for the recently concluded Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025—India’s first international javelin throw competition.