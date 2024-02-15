Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi partners with Spaces for its new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign emphasises the importance of good sleep in relationships.
This Valentine's Day, Spaces, a bed and bath linen products brand, is putting a spotlight on the foundation of a happy relationship: quality sleep. Partnering with celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, the brand launches a campaign highlighting how different sleep preferences can disrupt couples' sleep and how Spaces' customisable mattresses offer the solution.
The campaign taps into this insight using relatable humour featuring Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The couple playfully shares their contrasting sleep preferences. This banter highlights the common challenge couples face with mismatched mattress preferences, often leading to one partner sacrificing their sleep for the other.
Spaces' mattresses aim to offer a solution to this dilemma. The mattresses feature a dual-comfort technology, allowing couples to personalise each side's firmness to their preferences. This ensures both partners get the support and comfort they need for a restful sleep, fostering a happier and healthier relationship.
“You know you're in trouble when tossing and turning becomes the new relationship dance move“ says Manjari, CEO of domestic business, Welspun Living. “Our innovative design allows each partner to adjust their side of the mattress according to their unique preferences, ensuring a customised sleep experience tailored to individual needs. Our new ad campaign not only entertains but also resonates with couples who can relate to the scenarios depicted. By injecting humor into the narrative, we aim to engage our audience while highlighting the importance of addressing sleep disruptions in a lighthearted manner.”
Yash Kulshresth, CCO, Atom Network adds,"We wanted to keep the campaign real and raw for people to relate. Neha and Angad are loved on social media, the reactions on their videos are hilarious and it's great to see people suggesting different solutions to them. We're building a thoughtful brand and this is another campaign that cements our approach."
With the hashtag #MakeSpaceForNoComprises, the brand aims to spark conversations about the importance of sleep in relationships and showcase how its products can help couples achieve sleep harmony.