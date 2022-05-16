Neo HBM ropes Actor Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Neo HBM today announced Veteran Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The actor will promote HBM Gold cement & Steel in India. He will appear in multi-media campaigns for the brand and raise awareness through direct consumer outreach.

Commenting on this association, Actor Saif Ali Khan Said that “It’s an honor and a privilege to be associated with the pioneer of the Cement & Steel industry in India. The company has a legacy of bringing high-quality products to the market and I look forward to this association with the HBM family.”