Neo HBM ropes Actor Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

The actor will promote HBM Gold cement & Steel in India.
Neo HBM today announced Veteran Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. The actor will promote HBM Gold cement & Steel in India. He will appear in multi-media campaigns for the brand and raise awareness through direct consumer outreach.
Commenting on this association, Actor Saif Ali Khan Said that “It’s an honor and a privilege to be associated with the pioneer of the Cement & Steel industry in India. The company has a legacy of bringing high-quality products to the market and I look forward to this association with the HBM family.”
Vishal Kanodia, founder & managing director, Neo HBM , said: “We are delighted to introduce Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador for Neo HBM. We have signed Khan as a brand ambassador for HBM GOLD Cement & Steel. Our products have carved a niche for customer focus, quality, and consistency. Khan’s consistent performance, commitment, and continued desire to scale new heights and standards personifies our brand. Saif Ali Khan will play a key role in familiarizing our brand and value proposition to consumers. Our association with him will strengthen our brand image which offers the most reliable and innovative cement & steel products with best-in-class quality and strength.”
Neo HBM is an ingenious marketing firm that sells world-class building materials like cement, steel, pipes, wall putty, POPs, etc. The company’s goal is to give clients good value for their money. The company aims to create the best combination of cost and quality to meet customer requirements. In its first phase, HBM Gold Cement & Steel is entering the Indian market through its vast network of sales promoters, stockists, and districts in Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Haryana, and soon it's planning to enter Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
(We got this information in a press release).