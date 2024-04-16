Nerolac unveils new TV campaign with actor Ma Ka Pa Anand

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It showcases the benefits of 'Nerolac Beauty Little Master Sheen' and 'Nerolac Suraksha Sheen' under the Nerolac Paint+ series.
Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL) has unveiled a new television commercial campaign aimed at solidifying its position in Tamil Nadu. Featuring Ma Ka Pa Anand, actor and television presenter, as the brand ambassador for Tamil Nadu, the TVC highlights the features of 'Nerolac Beauty Little Master Sheen' and ‘Nerolac Suraksha Sheen’ under preferred Nerolac Paint+ series.
The concept of the TVC revolves around showcasing Nerolac's Paint+ range as the choice for achieving a luxurious sheen finish at an affordable price point. Through a narrative, the film captures the excitement and pride of a young family moving into a new home, accentuated by their admiration for the sheen of their painted walls. The interblending of culture and relatable interactions with neighbours adds authenticity to the storyline, emphasising the quality of 'Nerolac Beauty Little Master Sheen' and ‘Nerolac Suraksha Sheen’ without the hefty price tag.
Rohit Malkani, SVP – decorative sales and marketing, Kansai Nerolac Paints said, “We are delighted to launch two disruptive products in the Tamil Nadu market with our new TVC. Our consumer insights revealed that every consumer wants a “rich-look” i.e. sheen finish at a price point that is “light on pocket”. For this, we introduced Nerolac Beauty Little Master Sheen and Nerolac Suraksha Sheen which are unique to category products that democratise sheen for consumers. These products are part of ourexpanding Paint+ range that provide meaningful differentiation to consumers. They are the ultimate choice for consumers seeking high-performance sheen paints at an affordable price point.”
“With Ma Ka Pa as the protagonist, known for his smart, youthful persona and widespread appeal, we aim to connect with consumers across Tamil Nadu and reinforce Nerolac's position as the go-to choice for quality paints, underscoring our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction”, he added.
On the launch, Vishal Nicholas, executive creative director at FCB Ulka, said “Kansai Nerolac has a very potent asset in its iconic jingle. Refreshing its composition with such a lively, regional flavour was our way of celebrating its memorability. Keeping that at the heart of the film, we picked the visual devise of sunglasses to work as both, a proof of product performance as well as a cultural callback. Add in the absolutely vibrant frames, the novel nuances, the touches of humour and we knew we had a treat for the ears and the eyes.”
Conceptualised by FCB Ulka and directed by S. V Ashwathram, the TVC aims to position Nerolac as the preferred brand for consumers seeking high-performance sheen paints that elevate the appeal of their homes without breaking the bank.
Agency: FCB Ulka and Ashwathram Films
Group CEO, FCB Group India and South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha
Chief Executive Officer: Kulvinder Ahluwalia
Chief Creative Officer: Keegan Pinto
National Planning Head: Rajesh Sharma
President and Head of Office, Mumbai: Vandana Joshi
Production House: Ashwathram Films
Director: S. V. Ashwathram
Creative Team:
Vishal Nicholas
Plaksha Praksha
Paresh Jadhav
Prachi More
Laukik Prabhukhanolkar
Account Planning Team:
Abhijit Panicker
Samruddhi Roge
Surbhi Karwa
Strategy Team:
Chandni Oza
Abhijit Prasad
Aditi Rajesh