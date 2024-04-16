By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Nerolac unveils new TV campaign with actor Ma Ka Pa Anand

It showcases the benefits of 'Nerolac Beauty Little Master Sheen' and 'Nerolac Suraksha Sheen' under the Nerolac Paint+ series.

Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL) has unveiled a new television commercial campaign aimed at solidifying its position in Tamil Nadu. Featuring Ma Ka Pa Anand, actor and television presenter, as the brand ambassador for Tamil Nadu, the TVC highlights the features of 'Nerolac Beauty Little Master Sheen' and ‘Nerolac Suraksha Sheen’ under preferred Nerolac Paint+ series.

The concept of the TVC revolves around showcasing Nerolac's Paint+ range as the choice for achieving a luxurious sheen finish at an affordable price point. Through a narrative, the film captures the excitement and pride of a young family moving into a new home, accentuated by their admiration for the sheen of their painted walls. The interblending of culture and relatable interactions with neighbours adds authenticity to the storyline, emphasising the quality of 'Nerolac Beauty Little Master Sheen' and ‘Nerolac Suraksha Sheen’ without the hefty price tag.

Rohit Malkani, SVP – decorative sales and marketing, Kansai Nerolac Paints said, “We are delighted to launch two disruptive products in the Tamil Nadu market with our new TVC. Our consumer insights revealed that every consumer wants a “rich-look” i.e. sheen finish at a price point that is “light on pocket”. For this, we introduced Nerolac Beauty Little Master Sheen and Nerolac Suraksha Sheen which are unique to category products that democratise sheen for consumers. These products are part of ourexpanding Paint+ range that provide meaningful differentiation to consumers. They are the ultimate choice for consumers seeking high-performance sheen paints at an affordable price point.”

“With Ma Ka Pa as the protagonist, known for his smart, youthful persona and widespread appeal, we aim to connect with consumers across Tamil Nadu and reinforce Nerolac's position as the go-to choice for quality paints, underscoring our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction”, he added.

On the launch, Vishal Nicholas, executive creative director at FCB Ulka, said “Kansai Nerolac has a very potent asset in its iconic jingle. Refreshing its composition with such a lively, regional flavour was our way of celebrating its memorability. Keeping that at the heart of the film, we picked the visual devise of sunglasses to work as both, a proof of product performance as well as a cultural callback. Add in the absolutely vibrant frames, the novel nuances, the touches of humour and we knew we had a treat for the ears and the eyes.”

Conceptualised by FCB Ulka and directed by S. V Ashwathram, the TVC aims to position Nerolac as the preferred brand for consumers seeking high-performance sheen paints that elevate the appeal of their homes without breaking the bank.

Agency: FCB Ulka and Ashwathram Films

Group CEO, FCB Group India and South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha

Chief Executive Officer: Kulvinder Ahluwalia

Chief Creative Officer: Keegan Pinto

National Planning Head: Rajesh Sharma

President and Head of Office, Mumbai: Vandana Joshi

Production House: Ashwathram Films

Director: S. V. Ashwathram

Creative Team:

Vishal Nicholas

Plaksha Praksha

Paresh Jadhav

Prachi More

Laukik Prabhukhanolkar

Account Planning Team:

Abhijit Panicker

Samruddhi Roge

Surbhi Karwa

Strategy Team:

Chandni Oza

Abhijit Prasad

Aditi Rajesh

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
NerolacMa Ka Pa Anand