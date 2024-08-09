Nescafe Sunrise emphasises the power of strong coffee and stronger connections in its latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is created by AutumnGrey, a Grey company.
When it comes to starting a day with a touch of warmth, a dash of joy, and some heartfelt banter, Nescafe Sunrise knows just how to brew love in every cup. AutumnGrey, a Grey company, introduces its latest campaign for the Telugu market that celebrates not just the perfect coffee but the cherished moments it creates.
Creating a campaign that resonates deeply requires a profound understanding of the unique nuances of a region. Delving into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana-specific (APTS) insights proved to be the secret ingredient for this film.
In the APTS region, dialects change every few kilometers, and languages play a significant role in expressing affection. The protagonists of the film hail from different areas within this region, and the film takes a deep dive into their mornings, where they playfully correct—or rather, teach—each other their languages. It's in these tender moments that their affection for each other blossoms.
Recognising that the core insight applies across states in South India, the film has also been translated into Kannada, ensuring it resonates with a broader audience. Morning rituals are essential for any couple, offering precious moments to connect and strengthen their bond.
Anusha Shetty, chairperson, group CEO, Grey India, said, "Receiving a brief for the South and working closely with the Nescafe Sunrise team on a beautiful film that celebrates strong coffee and strong bonds was a fulfilling emotion."
The campaign launched on digital and television platform highlights the beauty of strong coffee and even stronger connections, bringing joy and warmth to life.
Credits –
Agency Team:
Anusha Shetty – Chairperson, group CEO, Grey India
Sandipan Bhattacharyya - Managing Director C Chief Creative Officer, Grey India Ketan Desai – Chief Operating Officer, Grey India
Entire Team – Anwesha Guha, Atul Pathak, Dhananjay Thakur, Harish Kumar, Jane Sequeria, Jayalakshmi M, Karthik Bhattarahalli, Mithun Cotha, Nishanth Ananthram, Nishant Sethi, Raviraj Shetty, Sagar Pawar, Sandhya Gurung, Sandya Lomati, Sharvi Shetty, Shaik Abdul Afzal Hussain, Vasanthra M, Vibha Ravichandran