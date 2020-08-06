Nescafé's rousing new ad reaffirms its position as your cup of resolve

A cup of Nescafé is all you need before you embark on a new journey now that the COVID-induced lockdown is lifted.
For many of us, coffee is the fuel that gets our engine up and running once we wake up from slumber. In 2020, we've fallen into a hibernation of sorts, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic and then the lockdowns. Nescafé's new ad gives you a wake-up jolt and gets you up and ready now that the lockdown is lifted in most parts of India.
Called 'Karne se hee hona hai', meaning 'Only doing will make it possible', the ad features millennials, who're seen dusting themselves off to begin a new chapter in their lives.
The background song's lyrics go, "Nobody said it's going to be easy. But hope has to start flying once again." The youngsters can be seen sipping their cup of Nescafé early morning.
We then see them work on their dream projects and hobbies, like setting up a studio to run an online dance channel, and running a 'Happy News Today' YouTube channel. It's like what the song says, "It is in taking action that we will make it possible..."
It's interesting to see how Nescafé has moved from a beverage to becoming your 'cup of resolve' over the years. Take its 'stuttering stand up comic' ad in 2014, a great example of brand positioning.
Sunayan Mitra, director - coffee & beverages, Nestlé India, said, “The spirit of determination and tenacity forms the essence of this campaign, wherein a mug of Nescafé is an ally, in the journey towards purposeful living, irrespective of the circumstances. The challenges, as a result of the current crisis, are significant.”
“However, it is also a chance for everyone to take a moment and look at the bigger picture, adapt to the new world, and restart lives through conscious action. Nescafé, the purposeful ally, motivates and supports consumers in this endeavour, while they go about restarting their lives in the evolving reality with hope, optimism and positive actions,” added Mitra.
Prasoon Joshi, CEO and chief creative officer, McCann India, said, “At a time when India is restarting after a prolonged crisis, Nescafé, through this campaign, speaks of the spirit of purposiveness and resilience. ‘Karne se hee hona hai’ – a phrase that captures the positivity, hope and optimism of the youth and those who take it upon themselves to be at the forefront to restart, infuse life and purpose into their passion.”