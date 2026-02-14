Nestlé, Leo take top honours at Effie India Awards 2025

At the 25th edition of the Effie India Awards 2025, Nestlé India was named Effie Client of the Year, while Leo India won Effie Agency of the Year.

The Grand Effie was awarded to McCann, Gurugram, for Nestlé India’s campaign Maggi: Why save the best for the last? McCann Gurugram came second, followed by The Womb in third place.

Dheeraj Sinha, president, The Advertising Club, and CEO, McCann India, said, “Over the past quarter century, Effie has become the gold standard for results driven creativity, championing ideas that deliver real business impact. This landmark edition reflects the extraordinary evolution of our industry and the power of creativity. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Mitrajit Bhattacharya, chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club, and founder and president, The Horologists, added, “What truly stands out this year is the scale and diversity of participation, from leading networks to independent agencies and new age specialists, all demonstrating a shared commitment to effectiveness.”

Pradeep Dwivedi, co chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club, and group CEO, Eros Media World, said, “The campaigns showcased this year set a remarkable standard, combining bold creativity with strategic rigour and tangible results. It is inspiring to see the industry consistently push boundaries while remaining firmly focused on impact.”

The 25th edition saw participation from 89 agencies. Category sponsors included Adani Group for Integrated Advertising Campaign, Eco Media Solutions for Brand Experience and Tata Communications for B2B.