Nestlé cautions against counterfeit Maggi

Nestlé has, time and again, reassured consumers about the quality and safety of its products. The official website states, “Our consumers can buy Maggi products manufactured according to our high quality standards and sold in authorised distribution channels. We take the counterfeiting issue seriously. This is an illegal activity to mislead consumers. When we are aware of the existence of counterfeit Nestlé products, we work closely with the competent national authorities to ensure their removal from the market.”