Netflix ads suite expands to 12 countries by June, EMEA launch soon

Netflix is set to roll out its in-house advertising platform, Netflix Ads Suite, across EMEA next week, with plans to extend it to all 12 ad-supported markets by June 2025. The platform is already active in the United States and Canada.

Netflix revealed the expansion of its Ads Suite during its 2025 Upfront event, highlighting the platform’s increasing value for advertisers, driven by rising viewership on its ad-supported tier.

Netflix Ads Suite offers advertisers a range of performance-focused tools, including Netflix Premiere for aligning with major content launches, binge ads that provide ad-free episodes as viewer rewards, and title sponsorships for brand association with popular titles. Advertisers can leverage programmatic buying, advanced audience targeting, and cross-platform measurement with tools like Nielsen ONE and DoubleVerify, positioning Netflix as a comprehensive media partner.

What sets Netflix apart is “our ability to marry art and science, combining best-in-class technology with the shows and movies that everyone is talking about and watching,” Reinhard explained. “So while a lot of companies are either/or — either they have great technology, or they have great entertainment — our superpower has always been the fact that we have both. And because our audience is unique, engaged and attentive, a dollar spent on Netflix is more valuable than a dollar spent anywhere else.”

Reinhard added: “By controlling our own ad tech, we’ll be able to deliver newer tools, better measurement, and more creative formats. The Netflix Ads Suite is also designed to help you tap into the magic that makes Netflix Netflix. And it does that in a few big ways.”