Netflix and 4700BC unveil exclusive popcorn flavours with Karan Johar

Karan Johar leads the star-studded launch campaign also featuring actors popular television actors Karan Wahi and Karanvir Bohra.
To elevate entertainment consumption, 4700BC, a snacking brand, and Netflix, a streaming service, have come together to redefine the content-watching experience. This collaboration, featuring Bollywood’s filmmaker Karan Johar and popular television actors Karan Wahi and Karanvir Bohra, introduces two popcorn flavours: Sweet & Salty and Cheese & Caramel, designed to complement Netflix’s content library.
This launch is complemented with an ad campaign that captures the essence of this collaboration. It begins with Netflix’s familiar "Who's watching?" interface, where the three Karans humorously debate their favourite popcorn flavours while deciding what to binge-watch. The banter is resolved when Karan Johar, in his signature style, combines sweet and salty flavours, showcasing the joy of mixed tastes.
The 4700BC x Netflix popcorn flavours are inspired by the consumer insight that people love combining flavours at the cinema but don’t have that option available to them at home, until now. Through this collaboration, both 4700BC and Netflix, are looking to enhance the entire viewing experience giving the consumers a flavour for every genre.
The Sweet & Salty flavour offers a balanced taste with sweetness and a hint of sea salt, while the Cheese & Caramel flavour combines 4700BC’s cheddar cheese and Himalayan Salt Caramel for a gourmet treat. These products will be available across all major retailers, e-commerce, q-commerce and 4700BC website.
Chirag Gupta, founder and CEO of 4700BC, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "At 4700BC, we understand the strong connection between popcorn and entertainment. Our collaboration with Netflix allows us to bring this beloved snack into more homes, making it a staple for any content-watching experience. This partnership is a natural fit, as both brands are committed to enhancing the entertainment experience for our consumers."
Karan Johar, filmmaker and cultural icon, added: "As someone who loves good cinema and great food, I believe this partnership between 4700BC and Netflix is a match made in heaven. It ensures that every time you sit down to watch something, it’s memorable, truly capturing the essence of enjoying premium snacks with top-tier entertainment. I’m thrilled to be part of this venture, where every moment and every bite are perfectly paired."
Poornima Sharma, head of marketing partnerships, Netflix India, expressed her excitement: “Snacking while watching content has always been a beloved tradition. These special -edition popcorn from 4700BC complement Netflix’s blockbuster entertainment, allowing us to elevate the cherished experience of snacking and watching films and series in the comfort of our homes. Exceptional content deserves exceptional snacks, and this partnership delivers just that.”
The campaign, centred around the theme "Best Enjoyed Together," is slated to run across various platforms.