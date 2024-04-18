Netflix and ACT Fibernet partner to tour the cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show, causing fanfare

Krushna Abhishek shared, “Getting an opportunity to be treated not like a guest but like family in the homes of our amazing fans was deeply moving. It has reinstated that we are on the right track and it only motivates us to keep working harder. It absolutely felt great to personally visit societies and homes - where people knew so much about us. They asked us so caringly about our family and kids. To know that people are enjoying the episodes with family saying they have a reason to watch something so wholesome together is reassuring and I would like to congratulate Netflix for bringing us together.”