Netflix announces CID’s arrival on the platform with a new trailer

Netflix has just unveiled a promo video for the popular crime television show CID. The show’s latest season, which conventionally premiers on Sony Entertainment Television, is now available on the streaming platform. Every new episode will air on the platform every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm.

Advertisment

The OTT giant has announced this arrival via a dedicated trailer posted across its socials. The video lead actors Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava as ACP Pradyuman, Inspector Abhijeet and Inspector Daya. The show is also available to watch on Sony TV and Sony LIV.

The iconic Indian crime investigation series, made its television debut in 1998 on Sony TV. Over its remarkable two-decade run, the show achieved the significant milestone of surpassing 1500 episodes, establishing itself as one of India's most enduring television programs. The original series concluded in 2018, having entertained audiences for 20 years.

Given the show's dedicated fan following that developed over the years, CID found new life when its second season premiered on December 21, 2024, marking a return to television after a six-year break.

Fans of the show have also reciprocated the social media posts by Netflix with love and excitement. One user wrote, “Netflix won't let me study for my boards ong.” Another user wrote, “Finally Daya ne Netflix ka bhi darwaza tod hi diya.”