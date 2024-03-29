Netflix announces the launch date of Heeramandi with 1,000 drone spectacle

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The grand event was held at Mumbai’s famous Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Netflix finally revealed the release date of one of its most ambitious and expensive projects, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar via a grand spectacle at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course.
The announcement made its way up to the sky through a mesmerising drone show. The drones formed the iconic Netflix ‘N’, followed by elements found in the series: a ghungroo (anklets), jharokha (ornate window), and an adaab (greeting).
The show also had depictions of dancers while the drones moved in unison to unveil the title logo.
The event saw a large number of people gathered to witness the grand spectacle and were joined by the cast of Heeramandi — Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh — alongside Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions and Tanya Bami, series head, Netflix India, at the grand reveal.
Speaking about the much-anticipated project, Monika Shergill, vice-president - content, Netflix India says, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is undoubtedly India’s biggest cinematic series, and the auteur, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in his true signature style, has created a mesmerising world with powerful characters that fight for their fate and that of their country. A one-of-a-kind series, it will offer a visual and visceral experience of a world only he can bring to life with such beauty and boldness. As we gear up for the worldwide premiere on May 1st, we can feel the excitement building up."
The creator and director of the series, Sanjay Leela Bhansali says, “I am grateful to the entire team for their relentless passion and dedication to bring the world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to Netflix. With the release scheduled for May 1st, we can't wait for audiences worldwide to watch it and shower us with their love and appreciation.”
Netflix has been going all out with the promotions of the film. A few weeks earlier, the cast of the film walked the ramp at the 2024 Miss World. The top contestants of the Miss World also donned opulent traditional Indian ensembles and hit the runway to the tune of Heeramandi’s first song ‘Sakal Ban’.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an Indian period drama series directed by renowned Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series is set in the pre-partition era of Lahore (now in Pakistan). It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.
The series is one of the most expensive projects till date for Netflix India and is set to hit screens on May 1, 2024.