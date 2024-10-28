Netflix celebrates unity in new Diwali campaign ‘Har Parivaar Ke Liye’

Netflix India has unveiled a new campaign for Diwali, titled ‘Har Parivaar Ke Liye,’ is an ode to the power of stories in bringing people together. It reflects how Netflix brings families, friends, and even strangers closer, celebrating togetherness and discovery through its wide variety of stories.

Whether it’s a busy train, a boys' hostel, or a family movie night, Netflix is right there—connecting family, friends, and strangers through memes, marathon binges, or that familiar ‘Are you still watching?’ prompt.

Speaking about the campaign, Srivats TS, vice president - marketing, Netflix India, says, “Netflix has a variety of stories for everyone to discover, and is a conduit for conversations and connections. These are stories that fans connect over, whether it's through that heartwarming scene that you can’t help but share with a friend living continents away, or even when bonding with a stranger over your most loved characters while you wait for the train. This Diwali, as we all celebrate with the families we love, we as Netflix wanted to celebrate this growing parivar of fans that have forged special connections with our films, series and brand in India.”

The film directed by Akash Bhatia and produced by LoudMouth was created in collaboration with Toaster.

Ira G, chief creative officer, Toaster, adds, “The film is a giant greeting card from Netflix to its Fans. The simple insight for us was - where there is family there is connection and where there’s connection there’s family. A shared love for a piece of film or series is enough to spark a connection and today “what are you watching” is the new “khaana khaya kya”. With this film, we’re celebrating all the beautiful connections we make.”

The campaign uses moments and vibrant visuals to highlight Netflix as a friend who introduces audiences to unforgettable characters, stories, and shared experiences. It will be amplified across digital, TV, OOH and in-cinema.