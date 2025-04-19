Netflix India ropes in Khali to promote WrestleMania

Netflix India has enlisted ‘The Great Khali’ to promote WrestleMania, which is now available for streaming on the platform. This campaign employs a fun storyline titled "Khali ka Fanmania" to engage fans.

The campaign emphasises Khali's connection to the WWE event while generating excitement around the availability of WrestleMania on Netflix. The advertisement showcases Khali exploring various activities such as creating social media content (including reels), appearing on reality shows, and even working a 9-to-5 job. Despite these endeavours, he expresses that nothing compares to the thrill of his WWE days.

Upon learning that WrestleMania is accessible on Netflix, his excitement is reignited.

Khali and WWE

The Great Khali, born Dalip Singh Rana, is an Indian professional wrestler best known for his time in WWE from 2006 to 2014, with a brief return in 2017. Before joining WWE, Khali wrestled under the name "Giant Singh" in the United States starting in 2000, including performances for All Pro Wrestling.

He made his WWE debut on SmackDown! in April 2006 as a villain, notably attacking The Undertaker. Khali quickly drew attention for his impressive size and strength, defeating renowned wrestlers like The Undertaker, Kane, Rey Mysterio, and Batista. He initially maintained an undefeated streak until losing to The Undertaker at SummerSlam 2007 in a Last Man Standing match.

Khali also challenged John Cena for the WWE Championship but was unsuccessful on several occasions.

His WWE career is considered groundbreaking for Indian wrestling fans, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, acknowledging his impact on the sport and his pioneering role for Indian wrestlers.

Beyond wrestling, Khali gained fame in Bollywood and Hollywood, appearing in films such as The Longest Yard (2005), Get Smart (2008), and MacGruber (2010), as well as various TV shows. He has also become a part of India's meme culture after he began sharing reels and other social media content a few years ago.