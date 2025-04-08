Netflix India taps into WWE fandom with new 'FANMANIA' campaign

Netflix has become the exclusive streaming platform for all WWE content starting in 2025. However, Indian audiences have a little more to celebrate. As of this month, Netflix India is the official residence of WWE, offering all major programming—including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and blockbuster events such as WrestleMania and Royal Rumble—complete with Hindi commentary.

This move signifies a major shift from traditional television to digital streaming for WWE in India, aiming to reach new audiences through a modern, on-demand platform.

To commemorate this milestone, Netflix released a film titled 'FANMANIA', developed in collaboration with Tilt Brand Solutions.

The campaign captures the larger-than-life spirit of WWE and showcases how deeply embedded it is in Indian pop culture. From mimicking iconic moves such as the chokeslam to reenacting dramatic WWE moments such as The Undertaker’s return, the film highlights how Indian fans don’t just watch WWE—they live it.

Srivats TS, vice president of marketing at Netflix India, shared his excitement, "We are thrilled about Netflix being the exclusive home for WWE. WWE is more than just sports entertainment—it’s a global phenomenon with an incredibly passionate fan community that thrives on spectacle, drama, and larger-than-life moments. WWE and Netflix share the same passion for delivering unmissable entertainment, and this film is a celebration of that synergy—showcasing how WWE isn’t just watched in India but lived, cherished, and woven into everyday moments."

Adarsh Atal, group chief creative officer at Tilt Brand Solutions, added, "WWE isn’t just a spectacle—it’s a phenomenon that has captivated Indian audiences for generations. With ‘FANMANIA’, we set out to celebrate the unshakeable passion of WWE fans by seamlessly blending its electrifying energy into everyday life. The campaign is dynamic, nostalgic, and unapologetically fun—just like WWE itself. Collaborating with Netflix on this milestone moment has been truly exhilarating. To bring this campaign alive, we couldn’t have asked for a more dynamic director duo than the legendary Prakash Varma and Kishorre Iyyer."

This campaign also marks Netflix’s bold entry into the world of live sports entertainment. As platforms increasingly invest in sports like cricket, football, and now wrestling, this strategic move strengthens Netflix’s position in a highly competitive streaming landscape.

Brandon Riegg, VP of the nonfiction series and sports at Netflix, commented at an earlier event:

"We'll continue to grow the live events and live sports category in a very deliberate way. So far, we’re very pleased with how it’s gone, and we’ll keep pushing the envelope in terms of what we can deliver to our members."

With a loyal wrestling fanbase and locally tailored content, Netflix aims to deepen engagement and expand its subscriber base in India—a critical growth market for the company’s future.