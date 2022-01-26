Netflix uses vandalised outdoor ads for its new show ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’

A promo video for the series looks like Netflix is selling ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ Kajal.
Netflix India’s marketing for its latest web series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ featuring actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh has been creating a buzz.
The first season of the series shows how a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life after being relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers.
The streaming platform has placed vandalised its own outdoor ads across the top cities. The ads feature the three leads of the show.
Dipashree Das, content and brand marketing, Netflix posted on LinkedIn about the OOH campaign.
The post said, "Not all love stories are made simple. Some are simply twisted. Like our latest series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix. We wanted to convey that through our OOH placements. So we did the unthinkable. We vandalised our own OOH, across the top cities. (Yes you heard that right!) Why?"
"Because, we stalk, we obsess, we wait, we plot, we do many things in love, because it's all justified. To us. Love is irrational, it defies logic, rhyme or reason. Purva's character waited 15 years, 8 months, 7 days to be with Vikrant, the man she loved. So, what's a little vandalism, right?," it added.
Another promo video featuring the show’s leads Sharma and Singh looks like an ad for Kajal but is it?
The video resulted in perplexed viewers enquiring where they can purchase Netflix's kajal with 'the age-old power of nazar'. This in turn led to a fun banter between the streaming platform and online beauty shopping destination Purplle.com on social media.
