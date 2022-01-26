Netflix uses vandalised outdoor ads for its new show ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’

The post said, "Not all love stories are made simple. Some are simply twisted. Like our latest series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix. We wanted to convey that through our OOH placements. So we did the unthinkable. We vandalised our own OOH, across the top cities. (Yes you heard that right!) Why?"

"Because, we stalk, we obsess, we wait, we plot, we do many things in love, because it's all justified. To us. Love is irrational, it defies logic, rhyme or reason. Purva's character waited 15 years, 8 months, 7 days to be with Vikrant, the man she loved. So, what's a little vandalism, right?," it added.