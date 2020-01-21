Netflix's new show promo resembles anti-fraud BFSI ads

Earlier in September 2019, OLX had released an ad campaign to raise consumer awareness. The three ads in the campaign were educational in nature and focused on how 'not' to use OLX. The first ad tells users to conduct physical transactions in public spaces. The other two ads deal with online transactions. They also highlight features like blocking suspicious users and reporting them. Apart from the educational messaging, the ads maintain OLX's core message that anything and everything can be bought or sold on the platform. The ads have been crafted by Enormous Brands, OLX's creative agency on record.