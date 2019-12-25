Netflix's OOH campaign talks to frustrated commuters

Netflix's OOH campaign features Sacred Games characters and witty copy telling commuters to 'Netflix instead'.
In busy metros like Mumbai, most citizens find themselves faced with long commutes. These are often riddled with blaring horns, dust, heat and the ever-present risk of accidents. Netflix India's new outdoor campaign aims to capitalise on the frustrations of an everyday commuter - gently reminding them that they could be watching Netflix on their phones with the mobile plan for Rs. 199, instead.
The current outdoor campaign has billboards featuring Sacred Games characters, put up in different parts of Mumbai. Netflix plans to carry out the campaign in other cities too. The billboards can be found at Bandra, and at various other locations in Mumbai. The copy on the billboards refers to the Netflix Original show Sacred Games. Other billboards will reference a variety of popular shows streaming on the service. All the billboards carry a line that advertise Netflix's mobile plan (Rs 199 a month.)
This is the copy that the billboards across Mumbai, carried.
This is not the first time Netflix has used references to a show in its advertising and marketing efforts. In August this year, Netflix released an ad for its mobile plans featuring a character called 'Pappu Pakitmaar'. The ad was shot to resemble the trailer of a series and made references to various Netflix shows including Sacred Games, Stranger Things and Ghoul.