Netflix's OOH campaign talks to frustrated commuters

The current outdoor campaign has billboards featuring Sacred Games characters, put up in different parts of Mumbai. Netflix plans to carry out the campaign in other cities too. The billboards can be found at Bandra, and at various other locations in Mumbai. The copy on the billboards refers to the Netflix Original show Sacred Games. Other billboards will reference a variety of popular shows streaming on the service. All the billboards carry a line that advertise Netflix's mobile plan (Rs 199 a month.)