Netflix's print ad shows off titles ranging from Sooryavanshi to Aranyak

Netflix's latest print ad is another extension of its 'Netflix for All' campaign. If you opened the Times of India newspaper on 08th of February, you would've been greeted with a front page ad that displayed the range of different titles that Netflix has to offer on its platform.
Turning the page gave viewers a visual breakdown of the different devices that could be used to access these titles (based on the plans that the consumer chooses.) The ad in TOI was multi-edition and appeared in multiple major cities across India. Titles on the front page spoke to the local content flavour. The ad was also in select editions of Dainik Bhaskar and Dainik Jagran.
In December 2021, Netflix's Monika Shergill took to the company's official blog to announce that the streaming giant had come up with a new set of plans and pricing rates. The blog also announced the release of a new ad with Alia Bhatt to announce the revised pricing plans.
The mobile plan cost Rs. 149 (previously Rs.199), the basic plan cost Rs. 199 now, the standard plan Rs.499 and the premium plan Rs. 649 per month. Beyond just the pricing, the OTT platform mentioned that it would be available for viewing across devices.
Another ad in this series which shows off Netflix's library range features a humorous arranged marriage meeting setup where one of the elderly of the boy’s family asks the prospective bride what she watches on Netflix. Her response of “Hum Saath Saath Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Kuan, We Are Family, and three times K3G” nearly leaves the elders in tears because of sanskaar and all.
While the elders glow in appreciation towards her answers, she whispers to the boy sitting next to her, “I also watch Stranger Things, Money Heist, and Narcos”. He asks her one question, the decider: “And Squid Game?” All we hear from her is “Of course”.
