Network Advertising bags creative mandate for Essilor India

Among India’s leading independent advertising agencies, Network Advertising has won the above-the-line creative mandate for Essilor India, a world leader in prescription lenses, following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be serviced out of Network's Mumbai office; the mandate includes all consumer-facing and partner communication across India for Essilor India. Network Advertising is best known for its path-breaking campaigns for HDFC, Jet Airways, Henko, Mahindra Lifespaces, Goa Tourism, i-Pill, Vijay Sales, Charagh Din, Vinod Cookware, among others.
Commenting on the win, Vinod Nair, managing director, Network Advertising, said, "Essilor India is a strategic addition to our growing clientele and this is a responsibility we feel proud to own. It was basis our ability to understand their business challenges and our sound strategic thinking that has helped us win this mandate. The win is sweeter because a global organization, with global alignments has chosen us, a 100% Indian agency, for their India business."
Shayondeep Pal, chief creative officer, Network Advertising, has an interesting take, "From an advertising standpoint, Essilor is unlike many other categories. Because you are communicating with the end consumer indirectly through her optician, knowing very well that the buyer is more interested in the frame, than in the lens. Having said that, both strategically and creatively, we are working on new-world insights as Indians embrace a new work culture where our exposure to screens is maximum. We hope to create excitement in a category which for some reason has believed in functional advertising."
Speaking on the partnership, Neha Sharma, head – marketing, Essilor South Asia, said “We have decided to associate with Network’s seasoned team due to their long standing exposure to the changing advertising landscape, their creative consumer mind-set, and a good strategic approach. This will help Essilor strengthen its brand presence further. We are delighted to have Network on board with us and look forward to an enriching association.”