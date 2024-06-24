Neude signs actor Sreeleela as brand ambassador for its Hi-Glazer line

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand aims to consolidate its presence in the South Indian market with the actor’s fame in the region.
Neude, that has reimagined milk in skincare, has signed actor Sreeleela as its brand ambassador for its Hi-Glazer line. With this association the brand aims to consolidate its presence in the South Indian market and banking on the actor’s fame in the region to drive sales.
Furthermore, Sreeleela, known for her charm, versatility, and vibrant persona, perfectly embodies the essence of Neude's Hi-Glazers—dynamic, witty, and effortlessly curating their eclectic lives with grace and joy.
Elated Sreeleela says, "'Having grown up using milk as a part of my skincare routine, I am excited about Neude's innovations with the science of milk, and I've been enjoying using Neude's high-performing products, perfectly suited for today’s skincare needs. I'm excited about the collaboration with this new-age skincare brand, and I look forward to the journey ahead."
Sreeleela's favourite Neude products include the FaceTime Instant Glow Mask with Yogurt and Kojic Acid, Sunstoppable SPF45 3-in-1 Sunscreen, Sleep On It Overnight Goat Milk and Cica Mask, and the Lactic Acid + Bakuchiol Skinheritance Body Serum. The actor will endorse the brand’s supercharge milk's natural benefits with innovative, high performing actives, creating skincare solutions that enhance and rejuvenate.
Prashanth Potluri, CEO of Southbay Talent, remarked, "We are ecstatic to have Sreeleela join forces with Southbay Talent for this exciting collaboration with Neude Skin. An alliance of this nature with a strategic investment via Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media ties brand Neude's ethos with Sreeleela's star power, forging an exciting new chapter in Sreeleela's and Neude's journey."
Aayshya Jhunjhunwala and Advay Jhunjhunwala, founders of Neude, said, "At Neude, we are excited to welcome Sreeleela into our world of Hi-Glazers. Sreeleela's dynamism along with her lively and spirited personality that resonates extremely well with the brand, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."