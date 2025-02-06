Neurobion Forte’s new ad with Amitabh Bachchan focuses on Vitamin B deficiency

Neurobion Forte, a nerve care brand, launched the Sabse Bada B campaign with Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. The campaign raises awareness about Vitamin B deficiency and its symptoms.

Vitamin B deficiency is common but often ignored, causing symptoms like tingling, numbness, and weakness, which affect daily life. If untreated, it can lead to nerve damage. Neurobion Forte, with its 3x strength of B vitamins, helps manage this deficiency and support nerve health.

Brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan shared, “I am pleased to associate with Neurobion, India’s #1 Nerve Care brand, to help spread awareness on Vitamin B deficiency. Small steps like timely identification of associated symptoms like tingling, numbness and weakness, can go a long way in improving quality of life. I encourage people to learn more on Vitamin B deficiency and the supportive role that Neurobion can play. Please consult your doctor for more details and guidance on your symptoms.”

Vijay Kumar Pampana, marketing director, P&G Health India, added, “Our goal with the ‘Sabse Bada B’ campaign is to bring Vitamin B deficiency and its symptoms into the spotlight, making every individual aware of the importance of taking care of their nerve health. Many people suffer silently with symptoms of Vitamin B deficiency – such as tingling, numbness and weakness. Most are unaware of how easily they can improve their quality of life by addressing this issue. Together with actor Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as Big B, we want to spread a message on proactive nerve health management and the long-term benefits of Vitamin B across India’s cities and heartlands.”

"How do we turn India’s attention to Vitamin B deficiency? This was the question that sparked our campaign. In India, deficiencies are often relegated to the background, treated as lesser concerns, until something bold forces them into the spotlight. Nerve health issues are widespread, yet awareness about Vitamin B deficiency remains alarmingly low. Together with Amitabh Bachchan, who we all fondly know as Big B, we aim to make Vitamin B deficiency an important health conversation In India." - says Pritesh Angane, chief strategy officer, Sparkt.

The Neurobion Sabse Bada B campaign includes a TV commercial and outreach plan to highlight the role of Vitamin B in nerve health and its symptoms.

