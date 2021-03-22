New iPhone ad shows the phone triumphing over the messes of a home chef

In the course of the ad, we see the phone getting coated with flour, liquids and at one point, it falls face first into a sink full of dirty dishes. Apple claims that the phone comes equipped with new glass on the front and back of ‌iPhone 12‌ models results in four times better drop performance. Apple calls it the toughest glass on any smartphone out there. ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ models are certified with an IP68 rating, which allows them to withstand submersion in up to 6 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.