New iPhone ad shows the phone triumphing over the messes of a home chef

'Relax, it's an iPhone' - assures the ad, as the phone is assaulted in a variety of ways.
If you’re an iPhone owner, you’re probably familiar with the feeling. You’ve done the unthinkable – dropped your phone. You bend towards the ground in trepidation, wondering if your screen is going to be decorated with a spiderweb shaped crack that’ll cost a bomb to replace.
Apple wants you to forget all about those days. The latest ad features a chef moving about his kitchen, enthusiastically throwing ingredients together, getting his iPhone messy in the process.
In the course of the ad, we see the phone getting coated with flour, liquids and at one point, it falls face first into a sink full of dirty dishes. Apple claims that the phone comes equipped with new glass on the front and back of iPhone 12 models results in four times better drop performance. Apple calls it the toughest glass on any smartphone out there. iPhone 12 models are certified with an IP68 rating, which allows them to withstand submersion in up to 6 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.
