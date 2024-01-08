New JSW One Homes ad highlights regret of choosing alternatives in home building

Commenting on the new campaign, Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO of JSW One Platforms says, "At JSW One Homes, we leverage technology and work with our customers to make the experience of building their dream home easy & convenient. Our in-house project delivery team understands that for the customer, building their dream home is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and thus guiding them correctly at every step of the process is of utmost significance. Our new campaign reiterates the hassle-free experience of building a home with JSW One Homes.”