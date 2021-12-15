Kerovit by Kajaria's new TVC says 'freedom' can help one attain success

Rishi Kajaria, MD at Kajaria Bathware and JMD of Kajaria Ceramics, said, "We believe that Ranveer Singh has always embodied the feeling of 'freedom', and the common thread of craziness, style and uniqueness. This makes us the perfect match. The brand personality of Kerovit is young, bold and lively. It is versatile and, in branding terms, has the 'Everyman' personality that makes it very relatable, friendly and approachable for consumers. The same goes for Ranveer Singh – he aptly personifies the brand."