By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

New Kingfisher ad features a father-daughter pair bringing Goa to their homes

A father tries to cheer up his daughter, despairing over a failed Goa trip plan and breaks out the Kingfisher beers for a round of in-home consumption.

In Wunderman Thompson’s new movie, a Father attempts to cheer his daughter up when he learns that her friends cancelled on her Goa plan. In a first, we see a father and his daughter enjoy a beer together as they dance around in bright floral shirts, reminiscent of beach vacations.

This ad is the second in a series of commercials that show a Kingfisher being enjoyed in a home setup. The first commercial in the series features a young man who gets caught by his Father searching for Kingfisher beers he’d hidden in the fridge. Much to his surprise, his father gives him permission to take a drink and they take it as an opportunity to bond.

Kingfisher launched this new campaign recently, with a series of commercials, each leading up to the key message ’Ghar Pe Kingfisher’ (Kingfisher at home), under the brand’s umbrella thought ’Kya Plan Hai?’ (what’s your plan?). These commercials show people at home coming together over a Kingfisher.

Credits list below:

Client: UB Group

Brand: Kingfisher

Agency - Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore

Chief Creative Officer: Senthil Kumar

Sr.VP & Managing Partner: Kundan Joshee

National Creative Director: Priya Shivakumar

Senior Creative Director & Copywriter: Sameet Ali Soni

VP & CSD: Nitin Mohan Goyal

Senior Creative Director: Sanjay Bhat & Rahul Bhojraj

Account Management: Anvesha Sinha

Planning: Shazia Sattar Khan, Shujoy Dutta

Production House: Bonobo Pictures

Director: Naved Ahmed

Producer: Raza Surti

