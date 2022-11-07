New study sheds light on how TV audiences engage with streamed ads

This reflects how effectively streaming services have been at delivering ads to Indian audiences in OTT settings. Unlike in other markets, Indian audiences demonstrate little distinction between these services, with some SVOD services already offering an ad-supported tier. Whilst SVOD is a strong performer in India, there is consumer frustration that ads are being shown on paid subscription-based channels. Whereas in other markets, the introduction of ads to the streaming giants is still very much in its infancy.