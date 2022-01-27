New TVC of Astral Adhesives’ Bondtite unites India ‘Ekdum Tight’

The TVC is conceptualized by The Womb in cooperation with the Astral Adhesives team.
Unity in Diversity. A phrase we often hear to describe the country’s pluralistic culture. Astral Adhesives, in its latest campaign for its epoxy adhesive brand - Bondtite, visually portrays this unity. Celebrating 25 years of the brand, the TVC highlights the efficacy of the product and its wide application across the nation that binds varied states into one. This is conceptualised in-sync with Republic Day.
The TVC narrates the bonding between two diverse regions and specific materials that signifies the essence of unifying the country as a whole. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India’s different materials are bonded with Bondtite with proven efficacy and application.
It delivers glimpses of India’s diverse culture and uniqueness thereby bonding different parts of India alike with different products; Metal to Glass, Granite to Marble, Wood to metal and thereon.
Sandeep Engineer, MD of the company, said, “In celebration of Bondtite's 25th anniversary, we are delighted to present the campaign around Bondtite which is synonymous to strength, quality, and trust. The launch of this campaign during Republic Day enhances its significance, since it features the diversity of bonds. With this campaign we aim to aid visibility while adding more value to our brand and boost Astral Adhesives business in the market.”
