Newell Brands collaborate with Bharat Media Group for Reynolds and Sharpie

Speaking on the new beginning, Anand Charles - chief executive officer - Bharat Media Group, said, “It is always exciting to work with interesting brands, but it becomes special when you can work with iconic brands. Reynolds especially has nostalgic value for me as it has been part of my growing years. I very fondly remember my first Reynolds 045 ball pen. We are delighted to be the growth partner of both legendary brands. The team at BMeG is quite excited and confident that it will add value to market equities of both brands and take it to a new height of success.”