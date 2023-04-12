Newspapers band together to promote the power of print medium

4 rival print media groups have come together to carry a full page ad that highlights English newspaper readership stats.
India has a constantly changing newspaper market. But, how many Indians are actually reading an English newspaper? To address the market of newspapers, four rival print media groups- The Times of India, The Hindu, Hindustan Times and The Telegraph, came together to carry full page ad that highlights English readership of print.
The ad tries to introduce a new term to marketing- MtM - Market that Matters. Through this joint communication, the ad points out '7.4% of urban indians read an english newspaper.'
Is English newspaper readership falling as people are moving towards digital mediums?
This joint effort by these groups tries to promote the power of print medium via this ad.
Apart from the newspaper readership, the ad points out data on wealth distribution as how much Indians account for UPI transactions, car ownership, mutual funds and more.
This is not the first time that we are seeing an ad by joint communication. A similar print ad was published in year 2019 by print media groups - Dainik Bhaskar, The Times of India, The Hindu, and Hindustan Times.