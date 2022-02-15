NewU onboards Lyxel&Flamingo as its Digital Marketing partner

Manish Asthana, business head - NewU (H&B Stores) says “ We are the market leader and the preferred beauty retailer in the country offering a wide portfolio of top-notch products across Cosmetics, Skin care, Personal Care, Fashion accessories and Herbal Skin Care under one roof. The awareness levels among consumers in India for Indian and global beauty products and trends, both current and emerging, continues to rise. We are delighted to associate with Lyxel&Flamingo to further elevate our brand’s digital presence and forge a deeper connection with discerning consumers. The agency’s creative thought process resonates with our brand's ideology and together we are confident of scaling up our brand’s media footprint using a clutter-breaking strategy in this competitive industry”.