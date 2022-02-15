NewU onboards Lyxel&Flamingo as its Digital Marketing partner

NewU is the beauty retail business from the House of Dabur
Ensuing a multi-agency pitch, NewU, the Beauty retail business from the House of Dabur has partnered with Gurugram-based digital marketing agency Lyxel&Flamingo to handle an all encompassing integrated digital marketing mandate. Lyxel&Flamingo will be managing the brand’s digital marketing duties, comprising social media marketing, website management and automation, SEO, influencer management and digital media buying. The agency is tasked with leveraging its collective creative, strategic, and social media skills to enhance brand recall, boost brand loyalty, and drive digital footfall and engagement.
NewU is a one-stop shop for Beauty and Personal Care Essentials. Operated by H & B Stores Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Dabur India, NewU with its vision and objective to beautify the lives of every individual present, operates 100+ stores across leading cities in the country. Right from value for money deals to the best quality products, the brand offers a comfortable and trustworthy shopping environment for customers.
Manish Asthana, business head - NewU (H&B Stores) says “ We are the market leader and the preferred beauty retailer in the country offering a wide portfolio of top-notch products across Cosmetics, Skin care, Personal Care, Fashion accessories and Herbal Skin Care under one roof. The awareness levels among consumers in India for Indian and global beauty products and trends, both current and emerging, continues to rise. We are delighted to associate with Lyxel&Flamingo to further elevate our brand’s digital presence and forge a deeper connection with discerning consumers. The agency’s creative thought process resonates with our brand's ideology and together we are confident of scaling up our brand’s media footprint using a clutter-breaking strategy in this competitive industry”.
On winning the mandate, Shreyansh Bhandari, chief operating officer, Lyxel&Flamingo says, “We are thrilled about this partnership. Our team of young and exuberant professionals believe that a well-rounded digital strategy can exceptionally increase the conversion rate of consumers. The beauty retail sector in our country is highly dynamic and against that background, we intend to bring in the ideal balance between creative digital communication and engagement to reach out to NewU’s audience at a wider scale.”
Lyxel&Flamingo is a creative and digital agency that helps brands imagine the future of their business and marketing in a digital environment. The agency is guided by its philosophy of ‘Building For the Future’ and provides integrated solutions by tapping into a brand’s DNA. With strong in-house production and creative capabilities, Lyxel&Flamingo has emerged as a leading digital-first, full-service marketing agency ever since its inception in 2015.