Nexus Hyderabad Mall unveils twin anamorphic cuboids for in-mall ads

Khushi Advertising, an advertising company, partnered with Nexus Hyderabad to unveil a twin stacked anamorphic cuboids, PRISMOX. The screen will allow retailers to showcase and promote their brands in a visual format with a 360-degree distortion free visual experience. PRISMOX’s technology will allow retailers to engage with the audience enhancing brand awareness and consumer interaction with a 20 seconds slot in a 5 mins loop. Brands can showcase their campaigns and product launches, creating hyper-real interactions that enhance impact and memorability.

Strategically placed at the centre of the mall, these anamorphic cuboids will allow retailers to utilise the cutting edge technology to promote campaigns, product launches in interactive video formats leaving a lasting impression and creating brand recall within the target audience. The structure features two cuboids with larger one measuring at 17 x 12 feet, weighing 5 tonnes, and the smaller cuboid measuring 12 x 9 feet, weighing 3 tonnes. Designed with stability and engineering certifications, the structure visible from all sides and is suspended several feet above the ground.

Commenting on the announcement, Nishank Joshi, chief marketing officer, Nexus Select Trust, said, "At Nexus, we continuously strive to lead innovation in retail advertising and customer engagement. In partnership with Khushi Advertising, we ware delighted to announce India’s first Twin Stacked Anamorphic Cuboids. We aim to empower brands and retailers to create impactful, interactive content that resonates with their audience. Through collaboration, creativity, and cutting-edge technology, we are excited to elevate marketing strategies to new heights, setting a benchmark in retail experiences."

Twin stacked anamorphic cuboids at Nexus Hyderabad offers a sustainable and innovative platform for brands to market their products and boost visibility. Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing cities globally, offering brands an opportunity to expand their reach and connect with a developing population. The anamorphic screen will allow brands to capture consumer attention effectively in the evolving economic landscape.

Vishu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising said, “We are thrilled to introduce PRISMOX, India’s first Twin Stacked Anamorphic Cuboids, in partnership with Nexus. Our specialized Mall Division is dedicated to delivering impactful, integrated out-of-home solutions and PRISMOX is poised to redefine in-mall advertising in a way never attempted before. The PRISMOX anamorphic screens enhance brand visibility for advertisers, offering brands an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a dynamic and ever-evolving audience in a futuristic way.”