Nexus Malls signs exclusive contract with Khushi Advertising for 11 malls in India

"We are extremely excited and overjoyed to bag the rights. We are confident that the audience base that these best-in-class Nexus Malls enjoy, will match our clients’ target audience" said Vishnu Telang, CEO, Khushi Advertising. "All of the malls we have signed up for are favourite destinations of the high disposable income class who are avid shoppers. They spend a lot of time in these malls with their families and friends, eating, shopping, entertaining and pampering themselves. We believe our team is best suited to marry the brands with the target audience by providing captive platforms for communication and engagement at these malls. On an average the audience spends more than an hour in the facilities, providing ample opportunity for a marketer to communicate, entice and convert the prospects. We believe that this contract is beneficial to both, Nexus Malls and the brands that will advertise at Nexus Malls. With the addition of these high-value, marquee malls, we will have a winning edge over our peers and will succeed in gaining the largest market share in the mall media industry.”