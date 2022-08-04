Nexus Malls signs exclusive contract with Khushi Advertising for 11 malls in India

They spend a lot of time in these malls with their families and friends, eating, shopping, entertaining and pampering themselves.
Khushi Advertising, the leader in mall media solutions, announced today that Nexus Malls have awarded them the exclusive contract to bring in SOH revenue for 11 malls, namely Nexus Ahmedabad One - Ahmedabad, Nexus Amritsar - Amritsar, Nexus Esplanade – Bhubaneswar, Nexus Celebration – Udaipur, Nexus Kormangala - Bengaluru, Nexus Shantiniketan – Bengaluru, Nexus Whitefield – Bengaluru, Fiza By Nexus – Mangalore, Nexus Centre City – Mysore, Nexus Hyderabad – Hyderabad and Nexus Vijaya - Chennai in India.
"We are extremely excited and overjoyed to bag the rights. We are confident that the audience base that these best-in-class Nexus Malls enjoy, will match our clients’ target audience" said Vishnu Telang, CEO, Khushi Advertising. "All of the malls we have signed up for are favourite destinations of the high disposable income class who are avid shoppers. They spend a lot of time in these malls with their families and friends, eating, shopping, entertaining and pampering themselves. We believe our team is best suited to marry the brands with the target audience by providing captive platforms for communication and engagement at these malls. On an average the audience spends more than an hour in the facilities, providing ample opportunity for a marketer to communicate, entice and convert the prospects. We believe that this contract is beneficial to both, Nexus Malls and the brands that will advertise at Nexus Malls. With the addition of these high-value, marquee malls, we will have a winning edge over our peers and will succeed in gaining the largest market share in the mall media industry.”
Commenting on this association, Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Malls said, “Khushi’s expertise and widespread reach in India make them an ideal partner. We are confident that we will have a long and fruitful association with them. Nexus Malls are extremely popular and the most preferred destination of shoppers, making them a hotspot for fun, shopping and entertainment. As a result, Nexus Malls are an excellent venue for brand marketers to engage with existing and prospective TG.” He went on to add, “Nexus Malls are surging at a great pace and is established as one of the leaders in retail real estate industry in India. We now have a portfolio of nearly 10 million square feet of Grade A retail space spread across 17 malls in 13 cities across the country. At Nexus, we wish to redefine the shopping culture in India by bringing about a transformation where the consumers can have fun and the brands come to life. We identify, evaluate, buy and add value to the assets we acquire. With our values of innovation, customer centricity, caring and excellence, we aim to change the landscape of Indian retail.”