Nexus Seawoods unveils Maharashtra's largest cuboid anamorphic screen

Nexus Seawoods, part of Nexus Select Trust, has launched Maharashtra’s largest cuboid anamorphic screen, AAYAM.

AAYAM, the 3D screen at Nexus Seawoods, is the first of its kind in Maharashtra. It offers brands the opportunity to create effective in-mall ads.

The AAYAM screen, located at the mall’s central atrium, offers a 360-degree, clear visual experience. At 15 feet wide and 9 feet high, it provides a unique platform for product launches, promotions, and interactive campaigns. Positioned above the ground, visible from all sides, AAYAM is designed for stability and effective branding.

Nishank Joshi, chief marketing officer of Nexus Select Malls, believes, “At Nexus, we are committed to pioneering innovation in retail experiences. AAYAM represents the future of storytelling, enabling businesses to engage with their audience in a way that is truly unforgettable and unique. By combining state-of-the-art technology with creative possibilities, we’re setting a new benchmark in retail and ensuring that brands can leave an impeccable impression on their target consumers.”

The AAYAM screen offers brands an interactive platform to connect with Navi Mumbai’s growing population. It provides an innovative format to capture attention and deliver messages to tech-savvy shoppers.

Sanjyot Vaidya, founder of S&O Investments, said, “We are excited to partner with Nexus Seawoods on the launch of AAYAM, Maharashtra’s largest cuboid. This pioneering collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of in-mall advertising. With our specialized Mall Division dedicated to creating innovative out-of-home solutions, we are confident that AAYAM will redefine the advertising experience, by providing brands with an unmatched opportunity to engage with a dynamic audience in a groundbreaking and futuristic manner.”