Nibav Home Lifts' new spot encourages homeowners to 'Live Like a King’

Nibav Home Lifts, a home elevator brand, recently rolled out its Live Like A King multi-channel TVC across South India. The TVC aims to spotlight the joy of comfort, convenience and luxury that home elevators can offer for families. It features Nibav’s latest and most advanced home lift, the Series 4, offering homeowners an exclusive look at its innovative features that went live during Diwali across social media platforms and movie screens.

Advertisment

The Live Like a King TVC immerses viewers in the warmth of family life within a home equipped with Nibav’s integrated Series 4 lift. Through scenes that highlight the beauty of shared moments, the commercial showcases how Nibav lifts transform any home into a haven of comfort and sophistication, making everyday living as regal as it is practical. Designed for homeowners with multi-storey residences—including joint families and those with mobility needs—the Series 4 lift is crafted for anyone aspiring to experience safe, convenient, and refined living.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Vimal Babu, CEO and Founder of Nibav Home Lifts, said, “Our ‘Live Like a King’ campaign is a testament to our mission of transforming how people view comfort as a key element of luxury. With the Nibav Series 4, we’re not just offering a means of mobility; we’re creating an experience that marries sophistication, ease, and unwavering security. Our lifts are designed to integrate seamlessly into any home, allowing residents to enjoy every floor as a unique space that reflects comfort and class. We want our customers to feel a true sense of freedom and luxury in their own homes, knowing that each journey between floors is both effortless and elevated. This campaign is our way of celebrating that vision, inviting families to create memories and find joy and freedom in the spaces they cherish most.”

The TVC can be viewed on YouTube channel.