NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream launches #UpvasFriendly ad campaign

Speaking about the ad campaign, Sanjiv Shah, director, NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream said “The idea behind the ad campaign was simple, what do you consume during upvas or fasting, it is majorly milk, fruits and dry fruits, and that is exactly what our ice creams are made up of, pure milk, fruits and dry fruits. This makes NIC #UpvasFriendly. We want to be a part of every celebration and festival of our beloved consumers. Honestly Natural is not just our motto, but also our promise.”