NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream launches #UpvasFriendly ad campaign

NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream, the fastest-growing ice cream brand in India, has captivated consumer hearts with a Navratri ad film that is streaming on YouTube. The ad film has achieved 7 million views and over 1 crore impressions. The ad talks about NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream’s #UpvaasFriendly ice cream flavours made up of 100% natural ingredients like pure milk, fruits, and dry fruits to make your fast; healthy and tasty at the same time.
Speaking about the ad campaign, Sanjiv Shah, director, NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream said “The idea behind the ad campaign was simple, what do you consume during upvas or fasting, it is majorly milk, fruits and dry fruits, and that is exactly what our ice creams are made up of, pure milk, fruits and dry fruits. This makes NIC #UpvasFriendly. We want to be a part of every celebration and festival of our beloved consumers. Honestly Natural is not just our motto, but also our promise.”
Select your favourite #UpvasFriendly NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream from the wide range of fruits, dry fruits flavours like NIC Tender Coconut, NIC Alphonso Mango, NIC Strawberry, NIC Sitaphal, NIC Mixed Berries, NIC Roasted Almonds, NIC Dry Fruits Overload, NIC Kesar Pista and more.
Cherish your favourite NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream #UpvaasFriendly flavours by ordering from your favourite food delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, BlinkIt, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Flipkart, Frogo, Big Basket, Amazon Fresh and others.