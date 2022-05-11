NIC Honestly Natural Ice Creams names Blue Lotus Communications as its PR strategy partner

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Walko Food Company has named Blue Lotus Communications as its communication partner for all of its four brands (owned by its subsidiary), which include NIC Honestly Natural Ice Creams, Grameen Kulfi, Cream Pot, and Café Chokolade, as well as any future brands. Following a multi-agency pitch, Blue Lotus Communications was awarded the mandate.
Blue Lotus will work with Walko Food Company to establish strong customer communication, raise brand awareness, and increase media visibility for NIC Honestly Natural Ice Creams as part of its partnership.
Commenting on the tie-up Himanshu R. Bajpai, Head of Marketing at Walko said "We are excited to partner with Blue Lotus Communications as our PR strategy partner because we were impressed by their passion and research capability. We are glad to embark on a focused public relations campaign for NIC Honestly Natural Ice Creams in order to communicate directly with the consumers who have shown us their love by making us the fastest growing ice cream brand in India,"
Mirroring these thoughts N. Chandramouli, CEO of Blue Lotus Communications said "It is a pleasure for us to work with NIC Honestly Natural Ice Creams because we personally believe in the growth potential of company and the brand. The entire Blue Lotus team is excited to work with them and add more value to the brand through our PR experiences in the consumer space.”
Jeetendra Bhandari, a first-generation entrepreneur, created the NIC Honestly Naturals Ice Creams brand from the ground up. The brand's mission is to provide the highest-quality ice creams, including exotic Indian flavours suitable for the local & international palate, while also using healthy and natural ingredients.
Blue Lotus Communications is rated among the top PR agency, and has worked with reputed national and international brands in the past. Blue Lotus Communications is a 20-year-old award-winning PR agency, which uses a proprietary Brand Trust Matrix to help create and enhance trust in brands through public relations.