NIC says 'cut down on sugar, not taste' in its new campaign

Every year people make promises to make major lifestyle changes. But by February, they struggle to keep them. Or even remember them. But this time, there’s one habit they can keep easily - cutting down on sugar.

NIC’s new 'No Added Sugar Range' is proof you can have it all. The same taste without the added sugar. In the brand’s latest campaign, two friends joke about how other friends’ resolutions didn’t last.

Abhijit Avasthi, founder - Sideways, said, “People talk a big game about lifestyle changes, but struggle to keep them. At least with NIC’s new range they can cut sugar easier. The campaign is a light hearted take on the same, through a candid conversation between friends.”

“Throughout our journey with NIC we have always had a customer first approach offering premium ice creams across a diverse set of flavours from fruit to exotic global ingredients and even Indian inspirations. Our No Added Sugar Range is an enabler for all our customers who want to consciously bring about a change in their lifestyle in the most delicious way possible," stated, Sanjiv Shah, co-founder, Walko Food Company.

As part of the campaign, the brand has also launched multi-city hoardings across 4 cities. Now available in 5 flavours including Alphonso Mango, Tender Coconut and more.

Client: NIC- Walko Food Company

Founder: Jeetendra Bhandari

Consultant: Narayan Sundararaman

Marketing Team: Rachit Chaudhry, Shamika Erande

Agency: Sideways Consulting

Leadership Team: Abhijit Avasthi, Sonali Sehgal

Creative Team: Nilay Moonje, Sameer Sojwal, Vaibhav Patil, Prashant Sinha, Aakruti Bhatt, Kshipra Dubey, Rahul Soni

Account Management: Vanita D’Mello , Suraj Das, Farzaad Dastoor, Nihaal Jogani

Strategy: Siddharth Mohanty, Madhav Joshi



Production House: Oink Films

Director: Shirsha Guha Thakurta

Producer: Ramya Rao