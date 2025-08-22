Nick Jonas brings personal style to Fossil’s Machine Luxe line

Fossil has announced the launch of Machine Luxe, a limited-edition capsule designed in collaboration with its 2025–2026 global brand ambassador, Nick Jonas. The collection, which dropped on August 20, features seven new watches and two watch rings, each drawing inspiration from Fossil’s bestselling Machine platform.

Jonas, a lifelong watch enthusiast whose first-ever watch was a Fossil, described the partnership as a “full-circle moment.” “It’s the use of materials that give this collection a distinct personality. They’re exceptionally personal pieces that elevate any look,” he said.

Shot in New Jersey by Anthony Mandler, the global campaign is styled around Jonas’ own memories—local diners, bowling alleys, and childhood nostalgia—echoing the brand’s intent to connect timeless design with personal stories.

The capsule spans multiple design variants: Sunray Dial models in Blue Vignette and Gold-Toned (₹15,995), skeletonized Automatic models with Japanese movement (₹24,495), and Stone Dial watches in genuine Malachite, Aventurine, and Marble (₹24,495). Completing the line are Machine Luxe Watch Rings in Gunmetal and Green Vignette (₹11,995).

Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer, Fossil, said Jonas’ contribution went beyond being a face of the campaign: “Nick has a genuine love for watches and an authentic connection with Fossil, it having been his first watch. There’s a sense of nostalgia and personal style he brings to the design that we know will resonate with fans and collectors alike.”

The Nick Jonas x Fossil Machine Luxe collection is now available across Fossil stores, Fossil.in, and will reach global premium retailers in September 2025.